Lemel Crase Obituary
NEW BAVARIA - Lemel Crase, 86, New Bavaria, died Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019, at Vancrest of Holgate.
His Legacyâ€¦ Lemel was born February 21, 1933, to Dailey and Goldie (Mullins) Crase in Jackson, Ky. On October 19, 1953, he married Naomi Bach. He enlisted in the United States Army in May of 1955 and was discharged in May of 1961. Lemel was employed with General Motors for 21 years. He attended the First Baptist Church, Holgate.
His Familyâ€¦ He is survived by his wife, Naomi; children, Kathy Lynn (Anthony Gene) Powers of Ayersville, and Jerry Weldon Crase, New Bavaria; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Estill, Earl, Billy Joe and H.R.; and sisters, Joyce, Marie and Audrey. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sheryl; a son, Farrell; and brothers, Elmo, Major, Winsett, Fenly and Clyde.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Lemel will be taken to Jackson, Ky., and laid to rest in Pelfrey Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, Holgate (419-264-0600). Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 28, 2019
