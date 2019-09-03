|
BOWLING GREEN - Leo Malachias Hines, 96, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.
He was born February 22, 1923, in Canton, Ohio, to Floyd and Ether (Tuttle) Hines. He married Jean Potter on January 11, 1947, and she survives in Bowling Green.
Leo was a 1940 graduate of Hudson High School. He was working at the Ford Willow Run Bomber Plant when he enlisted in the Army Air Corps for pilot training in September of 1942. He graduated as a fighter pilot April 15, 1944. He flew combat missions in the Pacific Theater. When he arrived back in the United States, he signed up for the Reserves. He served in the United States Air Force for 29 and a half years.
Leo worked for General Motors for 15 and a half years until retirement. He was a member of the VFW, AMVETS and American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and one son.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jean; daughter, Cathy (Robert) Schmenk of Napoleon, Ohio; and son, Joel (Dena) Hines of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Per Leo's wishes, services will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the historical district of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the . To share an online condolence with the Hines family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 4, 2019