NAPOLEON - Leo "Butch" Edward Shafer, 87, Napoleon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Alpine Village, in Napoleon
He was born October 1, 1931, to William and Adena (Hastedt) Shafer of Napoleon. He was a 1950 graduate of Napoleon High School. He married the love of his life, Romaigne C. Neuhauser, on December 21, 1952. She later preceded him in death on February 1, 2008. They shared 55 wonderful years together. He was a member of Napoleon Church of the Nazarene.
Butch proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-53 during the Korean War. He was a former employee of Neuhauser Hatchery. He owned and operated Frosty Whip Restaurant and Sohio Gas Station, both of Napoleon. He also served as a member of the Walker Mortuary team of Napoleon. He was a former member of the Napoleon Athletics Booster and served as president; IOOF Lodge 260, Napoleon; Napoleon American Legion Post 300; Luther Kolbe VFW 8218, Turkey Foot Bowmen Archery Club, and served as a volunteer on the Napoleon Fire Department.
Butch is survived by his children, Paula (Glenn) Miller of Napoleon, Ohio; Steve (Pam) Shafer of Westerville, Ohio; John (Chris) Shafer of Archbold, Ohio, and Teresa Brown of Napoleon, Ohio. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Adena Shafer; wife, Romaigne C. Shafer; sisters, Zelma Shafer, Lillian Meyer, Dorothy Shartzer, Mildred Nagle and Norma Shadle; and brothers, Harold, Maurice and William Shafer. He also was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Christopher Brown.
Visitation for Butch will be Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at Napoleon Church of the Nazarene (630 Appian Ave). Funeral services will take place Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., with one hour of visitation prior to the services. Pastor Ben Hartford will be officiating. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Forest Hill Cemetery of Napoleon.
Memorials in Butch's memory may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice of Findlay or the Napoleon Church of the Nazarene. The family is under the care of Walker-Hoening Mortuary of Napoleon.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 10, 2019