Leon Porter Obituary
HILLSDALE, Mich. - Leon C. Porter, 82, Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.
He was born February 19, 1937, in Defiance County, Ohio, to Russell and Ruth (Schubert) Porter. Leon enjoyed being outdoors working on his family's farm and he had an avid interest in John Deere tractors.
Survivors include two siblings, Grace Baxter and Ronald Porter, both of Ayersville; and several nieces and nephews.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Erma, Virginia, Betty, Mary and Donna; and two brothers, Robert and Melvin.
Visitation for Leon Porter will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor George Alley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Hill Cemetery in Highland Township in Defiance.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Highland Township Fire Department. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 29, 2020
