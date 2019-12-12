|
Funeral services for Leona M. Horstman were held Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church. Rev. Donald L. Luhring officiated. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Russell Lewis, Tim McKeen, Clint McKeen, Brandon McKeen, Aaron Horstman and Gavin Powell. Arrangements were handled by Schaffer Funeral Home. The family would like to express deep appreciation to Mary Roehrig and Paul Klima, and those angels at the Laurels of Defiance for taking such good care of Leona. And special thanks to neighbors who provided food and comfort.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 13, 2019