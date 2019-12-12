Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Horstman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Horstman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona Horstman Obituary
Funeral services for Leona M. Horstman were held Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church. Rev. Donald L. Luhring officiated. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were Russell Lewis, Tim McKeen, Clint McKeen, Brandon McKeen, Aaron Horstman and Gavin Powell. Arrangements were handled by Schaffer Funeral Home. The family would like to express deep appreciation to Mary Roehrig and Paul Klima, and those angels at the Laurels of Defiance for taking such good care of Leona. And special thanks to neighbors who provided food and comfort.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -