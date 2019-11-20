Home

NAPOLEON - Leonard Thomas Harper, 43, Napoleon, passed away November 18, 2019.
He was born in Napoleon on October 27, 1976, to Larry Harper and Linda (Weber) Hockenberry. Leonard enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion at Post 300. He also enjoyed dirt-track racing and spending time with his family.
Leonard is survived by his parents, Linda (William) Hockenberry and Larry (Judy) Harper; stepchildren, Paige Robeson, Cody Robeson and Damion Robeson; sister, Angie Stone; and stepsiblings, Toby (Amy) Gipple, Michelle (David) Doss, Karen (Chuck) Cross and David Hockenberry.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Friday, November 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family or a . Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 21, 2019
