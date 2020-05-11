Leonard "Bud" Hatcher
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPOLEON - Leonard "Bud" Hatcher, 85, Napoleon, Ohio, passed at his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
He was born June 12, 1934, in Napoleon, to Oscar "Dick" and Ruth (Yarnell) Hatcher. Bud was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a lifelong member of the Napoleon Moose Lodge 788 and the Napoleon American Legion. He enjoyed collecting International Harvester tractors and was a member of the International Harvester Collectors, Ohio Chapter. Bud was a lifelong grain and livestock farmer on the Southside of Napoleon and inducted into the Henry County Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2018. For over 50 years, he was involved in tractor pulls all over Ohio.
Bud is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Mark Hatcher, Samuel (Jill) Hatcher, Mary Ann Winters and William Hatcher; and grandchildren, Taylor, Spencer, Nicholas and Mariah.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Darla (Adams); brother, Richard (Violet) Hatcher; and sister, Betty (Jim) Grisham.
Due to the current health concerns due to COVID-19, services will be private. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Henry County Senior Center or the United Way. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved