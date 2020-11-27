NAPOLEON - LeRoy Arnold Bischoff, 65, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born February 27, 1955, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Arnold and Eleonore (Badenhop) Bischoff. He married Dawn (Wagner) Bischoff in April of 1986. LeRoy was a 1973 graduate of Napoleon High School. He worked as a transmission specialist for Snyder Chevrolet from 1975-90 and then opened and operated Lee's Trans Service and Repair for over 10 years.
LeRoy played men's softball in the area for many years. He was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and, most of all, being a PaPa to his granddaughter, Jocelyn. He was member of the Napoleon VFW, Napoleon Moose Lodge, and the Sons of American Legion, Ridgeville Corners.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn; daughters, Rechelle and Elisha Bischoff; granddaughter, Jocelyn Bischoff; and siblings, Larry Bischoff of Napoleon, Carma Bischoff of Deshler, and Glen Bischoff of Defiance.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 30, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Freedom Township. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Masks and social distance are mandated at the funeral home and church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Pillars of Success, Together We Can Make A Difference or a charity of the donor's choice
.