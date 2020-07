Or Copy this URL to Share

ARCHBOLD - A memorial service for Leroy "Lee" Karl Foth, 72, Archbold, will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Lockport Mennonite Church, rural Stryker. Lee passed away March 21, 2020, after a battle of cancer. Relatives and friends will be received after 10 a.m. Saturday.







