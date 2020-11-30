1/1
Leroy Vance
Leroy L. Vance, 73, Defiance, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at SKLD Care Center in Defiance, Ohio
He was born March 1, 1947, to the late Leo and Vanda (Kunesh) Vance in Defiance, Ohio. Leroy was a 1966 graduate of Ayersville High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Leroy was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Eagles Aerie 372, Moose Lodge 2094, and AMVETS Post 1991. He worked in the maintenance department for Defiance County for several years until his retirement in 1991. Leroy was also an auctioneer. He collected antique toy tractors and pig statues, and he enjoyed trips to Shipshewana. Leroy was a huge fan of Cleveland Indians and Ohio State football.
Leroy is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Lloyd; his niece, Laura Lloyd (Shane Thomas); and his nephew, Joseph (Angela) Lloyd, all of Defiance; and four great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation and services will be private. Burial will take place at Sherman Cemetery, with graveside military honors conducted by VFW Post 3360. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Paulding County Senior Center or Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
