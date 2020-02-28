Home

Krill Funeral Service
204 W Indiana St
Edon, OH 43518
(419) 272-2421
Lester Kinzer Obituary
EDON - Lester L. Kinzer, 94, Edon, Ohio, passed away at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Brookdale Palmer Ranch Assisted Living in Sarasota, Florida, where he was a resident.
Mr. Kinzer was a graduate of Hicksville High School and a veteran of the United States Navy, serving with Seabees in the Asia Pacific Theatre during World War II. A lifelong farmer, he also retired from Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after 37 years of service. He attended First United Methodist Church in Montpelier, Ohio, was an avid bowler, enjoyed farming, wintering in Florida and visiting with friends and neighbors. He was also a member of Edon American Legion Post 662.
Lester L. Kinzer was born November 4, 1925, in Defiance County, Ohio, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Baldwin) Kinzer. He married Emma J. Hissong on December 11, 1948, and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Kenneth Kinzer of Hicksville, Ohio, and Larry Kinzer of Questa, New Mexico; one daughter, Sharon Mayes of Sylvania, Ohio; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandchild; one brother, Max Kinzer; and one sister, Virginia Gray.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Reverend Justin McCall officiating. Interment will be in Six Corners Cemetery near Hicksville, with graveside military rites conducted by Edon American Legion Post 662 and the United States Navy Honor Guard.
Memorials are requested to Montpelier First United Methodist Church or a . To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 28, 2020
