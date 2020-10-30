OAKWOOD - Leta Rosalie "Rosie" Sholl, 89, Oakwood, died Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Rosie was born November 30, 1930, in Fort Wayne, Ind., the daughter of William A. and Isabell (Bowersock) Bryan. On November 4, 1950, she married Gerald M. Sholl, who preceded her in death on September 1, 2015. Rosie previously worked at Gorman Electric of Van Wert. She was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Paulding, and the former St. Mary's Catholic Church of Junction, where she was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was a member of the Paulding County Hospital Auxiliary, the former Live and Learn Club, the Paulding County Election Board, and the Paulding Athletic Boosters.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Diane) Sholl of Marietta, Ga., Jim (Gail) Sholl of Battle Creek, Mich., Greg (Christine) Sholl of Beaumont, Texas, Bill (Jill) Sholl of Toledo, Tom (Sherry) Sholl of Dublin, Ohio, Bruce Sholl of Oakwood, and Beth (Ryan) Weber, Cincinnati; 14 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Rosie also was preceded in death by a son, Kurt; sister, Ruth Marie Bryan; stepfather, Alfred Thompson; and stepsiblings, Manota Edwards, Vernon Thompson, Ruth Priddy and Mahlon Thompson.
A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Masses or Paulding County Hospital Auxiliary. Friends may leave condolences and fond memories at www.denherderfh.com
.