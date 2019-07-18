|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Letha Ann Hood, 90, of Oklahoma City, Okla., transitioned peacefully into the arms of the Father Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Letha "Ann" was born May 19, 1929, to Ruth and Russell Altic in Greenville, Ohio. She was united in marriage to Johnnie Hood on Sept. 1, 1950. He proceeded her in death. Together they had six children: Daniel (Kelly) Hood of Billings, Mont., Susan Mullens of Oklahoma City, Okla., (proceeded her in death), Dean (Janet) Hood of Shawnee, Okla., Amy Tresssler of Bryan, Ohio, Lynn (Kevin) Zoch of Oklahoma City, Okla, Beth (Dave) Webb of Ney, Ohio; two stepchildren, Vicki (Tom) Steensma of Defiance, Ohio, and Raymond Hood, Taylor, Mich.
Letha was a very proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Letha also leaves behind her very spoiled furbabies, Bella, Baby and Elliot.
Letha Ann grew up in Michigan, but made her home and raised her family in Ohio before moving to Oklahoma in 1995. Letha was a resident of Hicksville, Ohio, for many years, retiring from Sheller Globe Corporation 1994.
Letha's accepting, and easy going spirit was of a special kind. Everyone she met "LOVED" her and was quickly taken in by her sweet disposition. She was always kind and grateful for every visitor to her home. She was an avid reader, loved to paint birdhouses and ceramics, played solitaire every day, had and intense love for the shows "Survivor" and "Big Brother," Mom also hated not having a good cup of black coffee handy. Her unconditional love was felt by everyone close to her and she was so very proud of her family. Her presence in this world will be missed more than our words could ever express, but our precious memories of her will live in our hearts forever.
John 14:27 Peace I leave with You; My peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.
Graveside services will be held, July 29, 2019, at noon at Forest Home Cemetery, North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio.
Memorials may be made in her name to , or .
Published in The Crescent-News on July 18, 2019