ARCHBOLD - Letha L. Beck, 97, Archbold, passed away Monday morning, February 17, 2020, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home.
She moved to Fairlawn Assisted Living in 2006 and enjoyed 10 years there before moving to the nursing home in 2016.
Letha was born July 19, 1922, near Archbold, the daughter of Ezra and Mary (Wyse) Short. She married Verden L. Beck on November 21, 1940, and he preceded her in death in 2007. Letha was a homemaker and a lifelong resident of Archbold. She had a love for any type of handiwork and made quilts for each of her children and grandchildren. She also loved to read, knit, crochet, and work on any kind of puzzle. She was able to enjoy these activities until failing eyesight in her 90s made these hobbies impossible. When Sauder Village in Archbold opened, she was a volunteer quilter and a costumed guide in the farmhouse. Following Verden's retirement in 1988, they spent five years volunteering at Little Eden Camp, Onekama, Michigan.
Verden and Letha loved to travel. In fact, after their children were in school, they took vacations every summer so their children could see the country. Many states were visited and many roadside meals were prepared from a stocked ice chest and cooked on a little Coleman camp stove.
Letha is survived by three sons, E. Dean (Jeanette), Daryl (Bonnie) and Neal (Nancy); one daughter, Joyce Klingelsmith, all of Archbold; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Verden; four brothers, Earl Short, Glen Short, Wilmer Short and Chester Short; and daughter-in-law, Julie Beck.
Letha was a member of Central Mennonite Church, Archbold, where a memorial service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m., with Pastors David Elkins and Ramon Lianez officiating. Interment will precede services in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the Fairlawn Chapel from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 19, 2020