1/1
Lewis Johnston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis R. Johnston, 91, Defiance, passed away October 24, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio, with his wife of almost 70 years by his side.
He was born August 9, 1929, to Arthur and Katie (Sines) Johnston in North Creek, Ohio. On October 27, 1950, he married Mary Ann (Demland) Johnston, who survives in Defiance.
Lew was branch manager and vice president of the former Home Saving and Loan. He attended the Bethel Christian Church, a member of the Napoleon Rotary Club, the Grand Lodge of Ohio since March 30, 1953, and the Omega Lodge 564.
Lew is survived by his loving spouse, Mary Ann; and his son, David L. (Denise) Johnston of Sylvania, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and four sisters.
Services will be private and burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved