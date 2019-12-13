|
NAPOLEON - Lewis Edward Joseph, 87, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019.
He was born in Paulding, Ohio, on January 13, 1932 to Chester and Helen (Anthony) Joseph. Lew was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church, Gideons International, and a lifelong member of the Carpenter's Union. He served as a trustee and enjoyed working behind the scenes or working on things for the church. Whether it was a small wood project or constructing massive bridges, he was a true craftsman and took great pride in his work. Lew also liked to collect and restore old classic cars, enjoyed playing cards and was everyone's "Mr. Fix-it."
He is survived by his wife Sue; children, Greg (Kathy) Joseph, Jeff (Deb) Joseph and Scott (Maxine) Joseph; step-children, Kim (Don) Cordes and Shannon (Ryan Dachenhaus) Zellers; grandchildren, Chase (Alayna) Joseph, Chelsey (Cody) VeDepo, Tyler (Libby) Joseph, Aubrey Joseph, Andrew Joseph, Margo (Joshua) Behnfeldt, Lucas (Cheryl) Cordes, Jordan Cordes, Ben Scofield and Jake Cooke; great grandchildren, Kinsley VeDepo, Clay Behnfeldt, Brooks Behnfeldt, Carly Behnfeldt and Noralynn Scofield. Also surviving are brothers, Robert (Mary) Joseph and James Joseph. In addition to his parents, Lew was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Fields and sister-in-law, Pat Joseph.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may directed to the church or a . Online condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 14, 2019