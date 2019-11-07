|
HICKSVILLE - Lila Lee Wittig, 91, Hicksville, died Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home.
Lila was born November 13, 1927, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Delta and Glatis (Close) Headley.
Lila was a 1945 graduate of Hicksville High School. On May 6, 1949, she was united in marriage with Kenneth Wittig, and he preceded her in death on February 13, 2008.
Lila was an active lady. When her children were young, she was a 4-H adviser for the Four Leaf Clover Club. She was a framer at her shop, Lilalee's, and a talented seamstress. She enjoyed flower gardening and was a member of the LaFleur De Terre Garden Club and a founding member of the Hicksville Beautification Committee. Lila was an actress and a member of the Village Players and other area community theatre groups. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, was involved with mission education at the conference level and founded the soup suppers. Lila was also a previous owner of H&W Automotive. She was Rotary Citizen of the Year in 1992, and an active member of the Community Memorial Hospital Foundation Board and the CMH Auxiliary Board.
Lila will be missed by her daughters, Kristine (John) Miller and Linda (Clair) Forrest; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Miller, Elizabeth (Roman) Macudzinski, Karen Forrest and Adam Forrest; and one great-grandson, Jackson Miller.
Lila was preceded in death by an infant son, David Roger Wittig; and a brother, Leo Headley.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hicksville Beautification Committee, Grace United Methodist Church Soup Suppers or the CMH Foundation.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 8, 2019