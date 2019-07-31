Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder Funeral Home
209 N Wilhelm St
Holgate, OH 43527
(419) 264-3401
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John's United Church of Christ
Holgate, OH
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
Holgate, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
Holgate, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Eberle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Eberle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Eberle Obituary
HOLGATE - Lillian S. (Godeke) Eberle, 90, Holgate, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care in Holgate.
Lillian was born August 23, 1928, in Deshler, to the late William and Emma (Hoops) Godeke. On July 1, 1956, she married Arthur Eberle, who preceded her in death on November 1, 1975.
Lillian is survived by four children, Becky Hurst of Archbold, John ( Liz) Eberle and Tim (Sandy) Eberle of Holgate, and Bonnie (Bill) Imbrock of Hamler; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) Allen, Bradley Hurst, Renee (Tim) Black, Nicole Hurst and Alison Imbrock; three great-grandsons, Simon and Mathias Allen and Raylan Black; and three more on the way.
She also was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Roger Hurst; a sister, Alma Orthwein; and a brother, Wilbur Godeke.
Lillian was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Holgate, where she served as elder, Sunday school teacher, and made woven rugs for its bazaar. She was also a member of the William F. Helmke 340 Legion Post Auxiliary and a former 4-H advisor.
She enjoyed sitting on her porch swing, reading, making quilts, painting and baking. She loved decorating for Christmas, visiting Frankenmuth and traveling to Amish country, with an occasional trip to the casino.
Lillian thoroughly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. today, August 1, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Holgate. Funeral services will begin in the church on Friday at 11 a.m., with an hour of visitation from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Pastor David Orr will officiate. Committal services and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be considered to the St. John's United Church of Christ's Memorial Fund, Henry County Agricultural Society or the family to be used as they wish.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home, 209 N. Wilhelm Street, Holgate. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now