Linda Back

OAKWOOD - Linda Kay Back, 73, Oakwood, died at 10:47 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born April 7, 1947, in Paulding, to Edward and Kathern (Stanton) Finnegan. Her father is deceased, her mother survives in Melrose. On June 18, 1966, she married Roger Back, who survives in Oakwood.
Also surviving are three children, Delmon Back, Richard Back and LaCinda (Christopher) Conley, all of Oakwood; three grandchildren, Crimsen Chaney, Katelynn Back and Braxton Conley; four great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Violet Talbott of Oakwood, Chuck (Linda) Finnegan of Melrose, and Cindy Taylor of Paulding.
She also was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Charlie Talbott.
Linda was a homemaker. She loved playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and watching movies with family. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She loved life, and her motto was always take one day at a time.
A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, masks are required.
Memorials may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association
. Condolences can be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
