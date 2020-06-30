Linda Brecht
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONTINENTAL - Linda Sue Brecht, 72, Continental, died at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 29, 1948, in Paulding County, to the late Garner and Anna (Hoover) Jordan. On May 27, 2003, she married John Brecht, who survives in Continental.
She is survived by her children, Carol S. Ebersole of Napoleon, Richard J. (Katrena) Ebersole of Tennessee, Brian E. Ebersole of Bryan, and Jaimee R. Ebersole of Continental. She is survived by children gained through a previous marriage: Rebecca (Greg Ottinger) Newell of Deshler, Robin (Craig) Courtney of Deshler and Richard Wenner; two sisters, Judy Copsey of Woodburn, Ind., and Lori (Neal) Manon of Defiance; one brother, Bill (Barb) Jordan of Florida, 12 grandchildren, five other grandchildren and nine direct great-grandchildren, all girls, with two more girls on the way, totaling 11.
She also was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Sudlow; brother, Glenn "Mike" Sudlow; stepson, Rick Brecht; niece, Sarah Manon; several great-nieces; and a granddaughter, Enedina R. Martinez.
Linda was a 1966 graduate of Antwerp High School and had retired from Defiance Precision Products (GT Technologies) in 2010 after 32 and half years of service. She was a talented artist and avid canner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, officiated by Rev. Max Begley. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, and one hour prior to services on Friday. Burial will be in Maumee Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared at www.lovefuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heitmeyer Funeral Home
207 W Rice St
Continental, OH 45831
(419) 596-3803
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved