Linda Brecht

CONTINENTAL - Linda Sue Brecht, 72, Continental, died at 1:50 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 29, 1948, in Paulding County, to the late Garner and Anna (Hoover) Jordan. On May 27, 2003, she married John Brecht, who survives in Continental.
She is survived by her children, Carol S. Ebersole of Napoleon, Richard J. (Katrena) Ebersole of Tennessee, Brian E. Ebersole of Bryan, and Jaimee R. Ebersole of Continental. She is survived by children gained through a previous marriage: Rebecca (Greg Ottinger) Newell of Deshler, Robin (Craig) Courtney of Deshler and Richard Wenner; two sisters, Judy Copsey of Woodburn, Ind., and Lori (Neal) Manon of Defiance; one brother, Bill (Barb) Jordan of Florida, 12 grandchildren, five other grandchildren and nine direct great-grandchildren, all girls, with two more girls on the way, totaling 11.
She also was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Sudlow; brother, Glenn "Mike" Sudlow; stepson, Rick Brecht; niece, Sarah Manon; several great-nieces; and a granddaughter, Enedina R. Martinez.
Linda was a 1966 graduate of Antwerp High School and had retired from Defiance Precision Products (GT Technologies) in 2010 after 32 and half years of service. She was a talented artist and avid canner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, officiated by Rev. Max Begley. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, and one hour prior to services on Friday. Burial will be in Maumee Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.