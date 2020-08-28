Linda Curtis

MARK CENTER - Linda J. Curtis, 73, Mark Center, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She fought a courageous battle against stage 4 kidney cancer for 8 months.
Linda was born September 21, 1946, the daughter of the late Curt and June Donley of Oakwood, Ohio. She married Paul Curtis from Defiance in 1966, and he preceded her in death in 2015. Linda worked at General Motors in Defiance and Powertrain Hydramatic in Toledo. She was a member of Defiance Moose Lodge 2094.
Linda is survived by her children, Regina (Andy) Gallardo, Loretta (Jeff) Feeney and Tony (Gert) Curtis, all of Defiance; her grandchildren, Shane (Mandi) Antoine, Jack Feeney, Shannon Antoine (Jason Barham), Tashia (Jeremiah) Johnson, Jeff Feeney Jr. and Tony (Emily) Curtis; and her great-grandchildren, Avin, Tucker, Kaiden, Tristan, Kamren, Sarah, Jackson, O'Koner, Brooklyn, Sophia, Sawyer, Emma Lou, Charlee and Chloe. She also leaves behind her sisters, Donna (Johnny) Lantow of Douglas, Wyoming, and Jane (Doug) Williams of Rossford, Ohio; and sister-in-law, Nancy (Dale) Donley of Defiance.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Shawn Paul Antoine; and her brother, Dale Donley.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, in her home at 9855 Harmoning Street in Mark Center, Ohio. A funeral service will follow in her home at 5 pm. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Country Petals in Hicksville will be handling floral arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.