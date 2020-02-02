|
Linda M. Forbess, 66, Defiance, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born May 14, 1953, to Eugene and Marie (Zipfel) Wolff in Defiance, Ohio. Linda worked as a merchandiser for the American Greeting Card Company, retiring in 2013. In 1975, she married Daniel Forbess, who lives in Defiance, Ohio.
She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, formerly worked at the Defiance Kmart, Food Town and G.C. Murphy Company. She also enjoyed going to NASCAR races and playing bingo.
Linda is survived by her loving spouse Daniel Forbess; a son, Chad (Lynnette) Forbess of Defiance; a sister, Joann Perez of Defiance; a grandchild, Jade Forbess
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home Inc., Defiance, Friday, February 7, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. at the Schaffer Funeral Home, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 4, 2020