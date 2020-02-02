Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Forbess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Forbess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Forbess Obituary
Linda M. Forbess, 66, Defiance, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born May 14, 1953, to Eugene and Marie (Zipfel) Wolff in Defiance, Ohio. Linda worked as a merchandiser for the American Greeting Card Company, retiring in 2013. In 1975, she married Daniel Forbess, who lives in Defiance, Ohio.
She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, formerly worked at the Defiance Kmart, Food Town and G.C. Murphy Company. She also enjoyed going to NASCAR races and playing bingo.
Linda is survived by her loving spouse Daniel Forbess; a son, Chad (Lynnette) Forbess of Defiance; a sister, Joann Perez of Defiance; a grandchild, Jade Forbess
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home Inc., Defiance, Friday, February 7, 2020, from 9-11 a.m. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. at the Schaffer Funeral Home, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or the . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -