NEY - Linda Ann Hauser, 64, Ney, Ohio, died after a brief illness on Monday, October 7, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Linda was born September 9, 1955, to Robert D. and Betty (Sisco) Karnes. Anyone fortunate enough to have Linda in their life knew she had a heart of gold, and her family meant the world to her.
On May 31, 1973, Linda married the love of her life, Michael D. Hauser, who she first met at Power Dam Skating Rink when they were 14 years old. Together Linda and her husband created a beautiful family. They enjoyed family getaways to Long Lake in Coldwater, Michigan.
Linda is survived by her husband; her sister, Penny Vargo of Oakwood; three children, Michael S. (Melissa) Hauser of Ayersville, April R. (Michael L.) Holifield of Defiance, and Joseph R. Hauser of Washington, D.C.; seven grandchildren, Michael S. Hauser Jr., Dylan J. Hauser, Mourissa A. Holifield, Austin D. Hauser, Kolton E. McCloud, Elizabeth J. McCloud and Miranda R. McCloud; and one great-grandchild, Ayva Hauser.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Cindy Karnes; and her brother, Bobby Ray Karnes.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 9, 2019