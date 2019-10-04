|
BRYAN - Linda L. Kroa, 80, Bryan, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Linda was born June 28, 1939, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Irvin and Agnes (Garber) Taylor. She was a 1957 graduate of Ney High School. Linda married Jack E. Kroa on August 1, 1980, in Ney, Ohio, and he survives. Linda was a devoted homemaker and provided daycare for many children. She also had worked as a clerk at the former Ney Store, which Jack and she purchased and owned for several years. Linda was a volunteer at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, logging over 7,000 hours of her time. She was a member of the Stryker United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Jack and Linda were members of the Bryan Moose Lodge 1064, and oversaw the bingo taking place on Monday evenings. Linda enjoyed helping at church, preparing funeral luncheons and doing whatever she could do to help. She was an avid follower of the Fairview Apaches, Detroit Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. When "The Young and the Restless" came on at 12:30 p.m., you knew not to disturb her. Linda loved the time she was able to spend with her family, attending important events in their lives.
Surviving are her husband, Jack of Bryan; five children, Pam (Allen) Grube of Bryan, Nancy (Lawrence) Schmidt of Bryan, Vicki (Jamie) Swigert of Newcomerstown, Ohio, Laurie Husted Patterson of Bryan and Robert (Stacy) Husted of Beavercreek, Ohio; two stepchildren, David (Beth) Kroa of Niles, Michigan, and Connie (Scott) Gerken of Napoleon; 16 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren, with one step-great-grandchild on the way; three brothers, Jerry (Ana) Taylor of Overland Park, Kansas, Floyd (Mary Ann) Taylor of Bryan and Larry (Nancy) Taylor of Columbus, Ohio; and two sisters, Cynthia (Phil) Rigelman of Stanwood, Washington, and Janis (John) Maxcy of Bryan. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Terry Dee Taylor.
Visitation for Linda L. Kroa will be held Monday, October 7, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Visitation for Linda will continue Tuesday October 8, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. until the start of her funeral services at 11 a.m. in the Stryker United Methodist Church, 301 Cherry Street, Stryker, with Pastors Bill Priest and Nico Kinner officiating. Interment will follow in Ney Cemetery, Ney, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to the Stryker United Methodist Church or the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers Hospital Auxiliary. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 5, 2019