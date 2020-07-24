1/1
Linda Sowers
1944 - 2020
Linda M. Sowers, 76, Defiance, passed away Thursday morning, July 23, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born May 17, 1944, to the late Marvin and Helen (Highland) Bunn in Defiance, Ohio. Linda was a 1963 graduate of Defiance High School. On April 17, 1965, she married Paul Sowers, who resides in Defiance. Linda was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church and AMVETS 1991 Auxiliary. She was a co-owner of P&T Seamless Gutters. Her greatest love was taking care of her family. She enjoyed horseback riding, snapdragons, and the outdoors.
Linda will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 55 years, Paul Sowers; her son, Todd Sowers (Tabitha Slagle); her granddaughter, Jessica Michelle Sowers; and great-granddaughter, Ava Marie' Sowers, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind her sisters, Betty Phillips of Albion, Mich., and Sue Meine of Garrettsville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Marvin Bunn Jr.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Brunersburg Cemetery, with Rev. Donald L. Luhring officiating. Responsible virus protection measures are encouraged.
Memorials are suggested to the church, American Heart Association or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Schaffer Funeral Home
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
