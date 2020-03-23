Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Wolf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Wolf Obituary
Linda Wolf, 72, Defiance, died peacefully on Monday, March 19, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, in the embrace of family members.
March 19 was the first day of spring, and Linda's favorite time of year. She loved plants of all kinds, and spent hours choosing and deciding what to grow in her planters for summer. Linda knew and was known by hundreds of people in the area from her years at Burke Dental Office and The Credit Union in Defiance.
She is survived by her husband, John Wolf of Defiance; her sisters, Jane Heusi and Lee Liska; her brother, Jerry Liska; and five nieces and nephews. We were blessed by her life and her love.... God Rest Her Soul.
There will be no visitation or services. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -