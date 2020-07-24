OAKWOOD - Lois J. Thomas, 82, Oakwood, died at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Paulding County Hospital.
She was born June 11, 1938, in Paulding County, to the late Axel and Eva (Klinger) Grunden. On June 12, 1954, she married Chester Thomas, who survives in Payne.
Survivors also include three children, Debbie (Steve) Grove of Oakwood, David (Karen) Thomas of Payne, and Rebecca "Becky" (Jed Hoisington) Hermiller of Wren; seven grandchildren, Jodi Lucas of Lima, Hillary Grove of Oakwood, Niccole Muntzinger of Van Wert, Ben Thomas of Payne, Sam Thomas of Paulding, Brandon Hermiller of Antwerp, and Zach Hermiller of Grover Hill; 15 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Phyllis Merritte of Payne and Glen (Connie) Grunden of Van Wert; and her beloved cats, Angel and Buddy.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Loar.
Lois retired as a custodian from the Oakwood Bank. She was a Cub Scout den mother and enjoyed doing ceramics.
Funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Visitation will be held Saturday from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Paulding County Visiting Nurses or Vancrest of Payne. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
