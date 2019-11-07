|
NEY - Loretta M. Schulz, 86, Ney, passed away Wednesday evening, November 6, 2019, at Paulding County Hospital, Paulding, Ohio, with her family by her side.
Loretta was born November 8, 1932, in Grover Hill, Ohio, the daughter of the late Nathan and Alma (Wittmer) Ringger. She was a 1950 graduate of Paulding High School. Loretta married Walter J. Schulz on June 17, 1951, at her parents' homestead in rural Grover Hill, and he survives. A devoted wife, mother and Nana, Loretta loved to care for the needs of her family. She was a true farmer's wife, assisting Walter with the family farm, no matter what effort it involved.
She had previously worked as a waitress at Wellman's Restaurant in Defiance, as well as was a product demonstrator for Chief Supermarkets. She was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, Sherwood. Loretta participated in Ladies Aid and the Altar Guild. She was a member of the Ney Get Together Club. Loretta was a precinct worker in many elections. Loretta loved to cook and bake. She enjoyed gardening her flowers and vegetables, canning the produce taken out of her garden. She loved the "farm life" and all the activity that included. She loved to follow her children and grandchildren and even her great-grandson in all their activities and was always their biggest supporter.
Surviving are her husband, Walter of Ney; three children, Linda (Philip) Wirtner for Fort Wayne, Indiana, Larry (Penny) Schulz of Ney, and Lisa (Mark) Holtsberry of Paulding; five grandchildren, Bobby Schulz, Ashley Schulz, Chelsea Whitman, Lauren (Jack) Speshyock and Nathan Holtsberry; one great-grandson, Jacob Whitman; one brother, Charles Ringger of Harlan, Indiana; three sisters, Betty Hofacker of Paulding, Frances Taylor of Hicksville and Waneta (Dwight) Pinkerton of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lester and Lawrence Ringger; and two sisters, Louise Beatty and Marian Hedrick.
Visitation for Loretta M. Schulz will be held Monday, November 11, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Visitation will continue Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. in St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor Eric Moquin officiating. Interment will follow in Ney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 09088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, Ohio 43556.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 8, 2019