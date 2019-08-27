Home

ANTWERP - Lori Price-Hull, 57, Antwerp, passed away at home on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Lori was born in Paulding on January 29, 1962. Lori spent her life caring about others. She was a mental health therapist who specialized in therapeutic drumming. Lori loved to quilt, sew and play billiards.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Karl, whom she married Aug. 1, 1987; daughter, Kucera Hull; parents, Joann (Myers) and Dennis Price; and brother, Christopher (Shelena) Price.
Her funeral Mass is at St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, 15535 Lincoln Highway East New Haven, Indiana, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. Please meet at church after 9:30 a.m. Visitation is at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River Street, Antwerp, on Thursday, 4-7 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Rochester Cemetery, Cecil.
Memorials are to Astrazeneca , 110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, Pa. 19012. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 27, 2019
