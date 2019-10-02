|
|
DELPHOS - Lorraine J. "Laurie" Connolly, 82, Delphos, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 1, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
She was born February 8, 1937, in Lewiston, Maine, to Harvey and Antoinette (Larochelle) Lachance, who both preceded her in death. On July 20, 1957, she married Terry J. Connolly, who survives in Delphos. They just celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Laurie is survived by a son, Michael (Beckey) Connolly of Defiance; two daughters, Kathleen (Timothy) Klaus of Delphos, and Joline Gregory of Archbold; six grandchildren, Jason, Erica, Megan, Chase, Kristi and Brandon; and 12 great-grandchildren, Blake, Noah, Connor, Owen, Hazel, Ella, Bryson, Lucien, Adalynn, Kynlee, Henry and Everleigh.
She was a homemaker, and had worked at Chief Supermarket in Defiance for many years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, camping, reading, and playing Candy Crush. Laurie loved to travel.
It was Laurie's wishes to be cremated with no public service or visitation. Arrangements were entrusted to Weber Funeral Home, Delphos. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 3, 2019