Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Funeral Home
1840 E 5Th St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 695-0033
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Connolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine "Laurie" Connolly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine "Laurie" Connolly Obituary
DELPHOS - Lorraine J. "Laurie" Connolly, 82, Delphos, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 1, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
She was born February 8, 1937, in Lewiston, Maine, to Harvey and Antoinette (Larochelle) Lachance, who both preceded her in death. On July 20, 1957, she married Terry J. Connolly, who survives in Delphos. They just celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Laurie is survived by a son, Michael (Beckey) Connolly of Defiance; two daughters, Kathleen (Timothy) Klaus of Delphos, and Joline Gregory of Archbold; six grandchildren, Jason, Erica, Megan, Chase, Kristi and Brandon; and 12 great-grandchildren, Blake, Noah, Connor, Owen, Hazel, Ella, Bryson, Lucien, Adalynn, Kynlee, Henry and Everleigh.
She was a homemaker, and had worked at Chief Supermarket in Defiance for many years. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, camping, reading, and playing Candy Crush. Laurie loved to travel.
It was Laurie's wishes to be cremated with no public service or visitation. Arrangements were entrusted to Weber Funeral Home, Delphos. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now