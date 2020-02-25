Home

Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
(419) 943-2157
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
Miller City, OH
Louis Noirot Obituary
MILLER CITY - Louis J. Noirot, 80, Miller City, died at 5:25 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Fox Run Manor, Findlay.
He was born August 1, 1939, in Miller City, to the late Jess and Ethel (Marchal) Noirot. On May 1, 1965, he married Sandy Giesige, who survives in Miller City.
Also surviving are two children, Natalie (Philip Flip) Schroeder of Findlay and Annette (William) Naumoff of Mansfield; four grandchildren, Lydia Schroeder, Eli Schroeder, Sophia Naumoff and Ava Naumoff; a sister, Dorothy Alt of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Noirot of Miller City and Margie Noirot of Wauseon.
He also was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Don and Dr. Steve Noirot; a sister-in-law, Mary Noirot; and a brother-in-law, Bob Alt.
Louie was the owner/operator of Louie's Barber Shop in Miller City for 56 years. He loved the Miller City community. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City. Louie was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam era and a member of the Miller City American Legion, New Bavaria and the Miller City Sportsman Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a Detroit Tigers Fan.
A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City, with Msgr. Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by the Miller City American Legion and New Bavaria . Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic.
Memorials may be made to Putnam County Hospice, or CAP (Cancer Assistance Program). Condolences can be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 26, 2020
