1/1
Lowell "Butch" Cocke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPOLEON - Lowell "Butch" Cocke, 80, Napoleon, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Napoleon on April 10, 1940, to Raymond and Helen (Engler) Cocke. Butch was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and the local Elks club. His career as a police officer covered 15 years at the Henry County Sheriff's Office as a deputy and then lieutenant detective and then seven years as the chief of police for the village of Grand Rapids, Ohio. Butch also enjoyed running a small bar called the Butch's Lawman Lounge for a while. He was a great bowler and member of the PBA. In his later years he enjoyed golf, fishing and teaching the grandchildren to bowl. Butch found great amusement in watching the great-grandchildren growing up and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Butch is survived by his daughter, Nannette (Timothy) Spurgeon; grandchildren, Jacob (Allison) Spurgeon, Katie Howard and Zach Spurgeon; great-grandchildren, Lily, Wesley, Audrey and Gage; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Carl Cocke and George Cocke; sister, Virginia (Lewis) Meyer; and grandson-in-law, Rob Howard Jr.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Napoleon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Napoleon Area Schools Athletic Boosters. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved