NEW BAVARIA - Lowell G. Pfau, 79, New Bavaria, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Lowell was born June 10, 1940, to the late George and Erma Pfau. He was a graduate of the Holgate High School. Lowell was a U.S. Army veteran who served with Company B, 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry, Ohio Army National Guard in Napoleon. Lowell served at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
Lowell was a farmer all of his life. He was a member of the Ohio Farm Bureau, Holgate Lions Club, AMVETS of New Bavaria and the Napoleon Amateur Radio Club. Lowell was also a member of Emanuel's Christian Church. Lowell drove a grain truck for five years with the Farmers Elevator in Pleasant Bend, Ohio. He was on the board of directors at the Farmers Elevator.
Lowell is survived by his wife, Dixie (Gilliland) Pfau of 35 years; two stepdaughters, Tonya (Bland) Osgood and husband, Charles of Montgomery, Texas, as well as Dr. Ronda (Bland) Meeker and husband, George Meeker of Navarre, Florida; two grandsons, Jaron and Matthew Meeker, both of Navarre, Florida; and four great-grandchildren, Delilah, Haysen, Teigan and Willow.
Funeral service arrangements will be officiated by Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate, Ohio. A viewing and visitation with the family will be Sunday evening, March 22, from 4-6 p.m. at Emanuel's Christian Church at 16724 Road Y, in New Bavaria, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel's Christian Church, with Reverend Ed Briggeman officiating. Services will conclude with military honors graveside at the Ayersville Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at ZachrichFuneralHome.com.
The Zachrich Family Funeral Home prioritizes the health and well-being of our associates and guests. We understand this is a fluid situation and are monitoring and evaluating developments of the coronavirus (COVID-19). If you have any questions, please call 419-264-0600.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 20, 2020