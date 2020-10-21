Lowell Schnitkey

MONTPELIER - Lowell J. Schnitkey, 70, Montpelier, passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

He was born January 11, 1950, to Harold and Ernestine Schnitkey in Wauseon, Ohio. On July 16, 1977, he married Sharon Allen, who resides in Montpelier.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Stryker, Ohio. Lowell was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served honorably in the Army where he earned a Purple Heart. He enjoyed his position in maintenance at Con Agra Foods where he worked for over 38 years until his retirement. In his spare time, Lowell loved reading. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to the shooting range. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Lowell will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Sharon of Montpelier; his daughter, Danielle (Jake) Dominique of Archbold; stepsons, Scott (Sandra) Smith of West Unity and Chad Smith of Lakeland, Fla. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Addison and Remington; five stepgrandchildren, Ashley, Rachel, Levi, Zachary, and Carter; three great-stepgrandchildren, Kane, Reid and Lucas. He also is survived by his brother, Norman (Jean) Schnitkey of Wauseon; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jean Schnitkey; sister, Lois Sigg; and brothers, Edwin Schnitkey and Jeff Pace.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at St John Lutheran Church, Stryker, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St John Lutheran Church, Stryker, with Rev. Aaron Bueltmann officiating. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Due to the recent pandemic masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and funeral services.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store