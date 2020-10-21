1/1
Lowell Schnitkey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lowell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONTPELIER - Lowell J. Schnitkey, 70, Montpelier, passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.
He was born January 11, 1950, to Harold and Ernestine Schnitkey in Wauseon, Ohio. On July 16, 1977, he married Sharon Allen, who resides in Montpelier.
He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Stryker, Ohio. Lowell was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served honorably in the Army where he earned a Purple Heart. He enjoyed his position in maintenance at Con Agra Foods where he worked for over 38 years until his retirement. In his spare time, Lowell loved reading. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to the shooting range. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Lowell will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Sharon of Montpelier; his daughter, Danielle (Jake) Dominique of Archbold; stepsons, Scott (Sandra) Smith of West Unity and Chad Smith of Lakeland, Fla. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Addison and Remington; five stepgrandchildren, Ashley, Rachel, Levi, Zachary, and Carter; three great-stepgrandchildren, Kane, Reid and Lucas. He also is survived by his brother, Norman (Jean) Schnitkey of Wauseon; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Jean Schnitkey; sister, Lois Sigg; and brothers, Edwin Schnitkey and Jeff Pace.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at St John Lutheran Church, Stryker, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St John Lutheran Church, Stryker, with Rev. Aaron Bueltmann officiating. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Due to the recent pandemic masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and funeral services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
500 N Defiance St
Archbold, OH 43502
(419) 445-3556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Short Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved