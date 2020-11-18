1/1
Loyd Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAMLER - Loyd Albert Thomas, 93, Hamler, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo.
His Legacyâ€¦ He was born July 10, 1927, to Raymond and LuLu (Cross) Thomas in Holland, Ohio. Loyd was a Marine and served time during World War II. On March 11, 1950, he married Janet Suzanne Butler. He spent a life time farming, enjoyed mowing his grass and wintering in Florida. Loyd was a member of Harvest Fellowship.
His Familyâ€¦ Loyd is survived by his son, Jerry (Tammy) Thomas, Hamler; five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and some great-great-grandchildren. Lloyd was one of 11 children, Ervan, Francis, Chuck, Raymond, Carl, Bessie, Shirley, Pearl, Marty and Nellie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet, on July 1, 2011, and a son, James Thomas.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from noon until the celebration of his life at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, Leipsic.
Contributions in Loyd's memory can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved