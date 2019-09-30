|
|
NAPOLEON - Lucille Emma (Mohring) Cordes, 87, Napoleon, Ohio, died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Northcrest Nursing Home.
Lucille was born October 4, 1931, in Fulton County, Ohio, to the late Henry and Sophia (Gebers) Mohring. She was a graduate of Ridgeville High School. On August 13, 1950, she married Vernon H. Cordes at St. John Lutheran, Freedom Township, and he preceded her in death on December 28, 1998. Lucille was a homemaker and had worked at Bernicke's Super Valu of Napoleon for 25 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township. She enjoyed playing cards, baking cookies, and being a member of the Low German Club.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Ken) Cramer of Napoleon, Mary McMillen of Napoleon and Verna (John) Church of Swanton; grandchildren, Katina (David) Miller, Chris Zachrich, Gabriel (Sara) Young, Rachel (Kerry) Mowery, Nicholas (Jen) Young and Jessica McMillen; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Madison Zachrich, Sophia and Carli Miller, Layla and Jack Mowery, and Brady, Riley, Autumn and Paige Young; sisters-in-law, Margaret Cordes of Napoleon and Marilyn Schueler of Napoleon; and several nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by siblings, Eldor Mohring, Leola Schultze, Loretta Hess, Laura Heckler and Luella Woodyard.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 3, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Southern Care Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 1, 2019