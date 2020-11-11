ANTWERP - Lucille May Elliott, 82, Antwerp, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Vancrest of Payne.
Lucille was born in Monroeville, Indiana, on November 15, 1937, a daughter of the late Lena (Strunkenburg) and Ralph Klinker. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Antwerp.
Lucille will be sadly missed by her husband, Larry Elliott, whom she married Feb. 2, 1963; children, Brent (Stacie) Brown, Debra (Gary) Ward, Dean (Elise) Elliott, Amy (Gary) Leatherman; siblings, Louise Kaiser, Ralph Klinker, Betty Gorrell and Harold Klinker; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
The service is Saturday, Nov 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with viewing one hour prior at the First Presbyterian Church of Antwerp. Viewing is also Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the church.
Due to state mandate must wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing, and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Lucille's viewing and funeral service.
She will be laid to rest at Maumee Cemetery.
Memorials are to First Presbyterian Church, Box 396, Antwerp, Ohio 45813. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com
