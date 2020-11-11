1/
Lucille Elliott
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANTWERP - Lucille May Elliott, 82, Antwerp, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Vancrest of Payne.
Lucille was born in Monroeville, Indiana, on November 15, 1937, a daughter of the late Lena (Strunkenburg) and Ralph Klinker. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Antwerp.
Lucille will be sadly missed by her husband, Larry Elliott, whom she married Feb. 2, 1963; children, Brent (Stacie) Brown, Debra (Gary) Ward, Dean (Elise) Elliott, Amy (Gary) Leatherman; siblings, Louise Kaiser, Ralph Klinker, Betty Gorrell and Harold Klinker; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
The service is Saturday, Nov 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., with viewing one hour prior at the First Presbyterian Church of Antwerp. Viewing is also Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the church.
Due to state mandate must wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing, and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Lucille's viewing and funeral service.
She will be laid to rest at Maumee Cemetery.
Memorials are to First Presbyterian Church, Box 396, Antwerp, Ohio 45813. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Antwerp
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Viewing
09:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Antwerp
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Service
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Antwerp
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dooley Funeral Home
202 W River St
Antwerp, OH 45813
(419) 258-5684
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dooley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved