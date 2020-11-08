1/1
Lucille Sheets
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille (Kuhn) Sheets, 94, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born July 10, 1926, in Delaware Township, Defiance County, Ohio. The daughter of the late Charles J. and Florence M. (Lipp) Kuhn. Lucille was a 1944 graduate of Sherwood High School. She married Martin L. Sheets on June 7, 1947, at St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church, and he preceded her in death on September 27, 2014. Lucille was a homemaker all her married life and enjoyed assisting on the farm. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church-Marysdale, a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at the church and a Cub Scout den mother.
Lucille is survived by four children, Richard M. (Sue) Sheets of Defiance, LeRoy C. (Connie) Sheets of Defiance, Ruth Ann Bidlack of Defiance and Gene F. (Nancy) Sheets of Cecil; 15 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Martin; three brothers, Raymond, Richard and Bernard Kuhn; grandson, Richard J. Sheets; granddaughter, Misty Lee Boykin; and one great-grandson.
Due to the COVID pandemic, services for Lucille Sheets will be private. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio 43556.
The family asks those remembering Lucille to make memorial contributions to St, Isidore Catholic Church-Marysdale, 06351 Ohio 15, Defiance, Ohio 43512; and Heartland Hospice, 28555 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory
230 E Elm St
Sherwood, OH 43556
(419) 899-2101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved