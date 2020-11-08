Lucille (Kuhn) Sheets, 94, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born July 10, 1926, in Delaware Township, Defiance County, Ohio. The daughter of the late Charles J. and Florence M. (Lipp) Kuhn. Lucille was a 1944 graduate of Sherwood High School. She married Martin L. Sheets on June 7, 1947, at St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church, and he preceded her in death on September 27, 2014. Lucille was a homemaker all her married life and enjoyed assisting on the farm. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church-Marysdale, a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at the church and a Cub Scout den mother.
Lucille is survived by four children, Richard M. (Sue) Sheets of Defiance, LeRoy C. (Connie) Sheets of Defiance, Ruth Ann Bidlack of Defiance and Gene F. (Nancy) Sheets of Cecil; 15 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Martin; three brothers, Raymond, Richard and Bernard Kuhn; grandson, Richard J. Sheets; granddaughter, Misty Lee Boykin; and one great-grandson.
Due to the COVID pandemic, services for Lucille Sheets will be private. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, Ohio 43556.
The family asks those remembering Lucille to make memorial contributions to St, Isidore Catholic Church-Marysdale, 06351 Ohio 15, Defiance, Ohio 43512; and Heartland Hospice, 28555 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
