|
|
NAPOLEON - Lucille Mae Wells, 92, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully among her family on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
She was born November 14, 1926, in McClure, Ohio, to Otto and Lola (Von Seggern) Orwig. On September 28, 1946, she married George F. Wells Sr. at the United Brethren Church, McClure.
Lucille was a member of the McClure United Methodist Church. She volunteered her time doing hair at the Henry County Home. Her greatest accomplishment was her family, who called her the greatest mom, mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma they could ask for.
Lucille is survived her son, George "Frank" (Elaine) Wells Jr.; twin daughters, Diane Elling and Donna (Randy) Rosebrock; grandchildren, George "Geo" (Charlene) Wells III, Elizabeth (Ryan) Thompson, John Elling, Paul (Janelle) Elling and Amanda Mae (Kenneth) Westrick; and great-grandchildren, Florence, Scarlett, George IV and Brooks Wells, Madison, Max and Gregor Thompson, Gavin Elling, Haley, Grady and Luke Westrick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Sr.
Family and friends will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Hockman Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genacross Alpine Village or Grace Hospice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 24, 2019