Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rodenberger Funeral Home Inc
310 Frank St
McClure, OH 43534
(419) 748-8011
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Wells

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Wells Obituary
NAPOLEON - Lucille Mae Wells, 92, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully among her family on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
She was born November 14, 1926, in McClure, Ohio, to Otto and Lola (Von Seggern) Orwig. On September 28, 1946, she married George F. Wells Sr. at the United Brethren Church, McClure.
Lucille was a member of the McClure United Methodist Church. She volunteered her time doing hair at the Henry County Home. Her greatest accomplishment was her family, who called her the greatest mom, mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma they could ask for.
Lucille is survived her son, George "Frank" (Elaine) Wells Jr.; twin daughters, Diane Elling and Donna (Randy) Rosebrock; grandchildren, George "Geo" (Charlene) Wells III, Elizabeth (Ryan) Thompson, John Elling, Paul (Janelle) Elling and Amanda Mae (Kenneth) Westrick; and great-grandchildren, Florence, Scarlett, George IV and Brooks Wells, Madison, Max and Gregor Thompson, Gavin Elling, Haley, Grady and Luke Westrick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Sr.
Family and friends will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, McClure, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at Hockman Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genacross Alpine Village or Grace Hospice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now