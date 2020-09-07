1/1
Luetta M. Linthicum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPOLEON - Luetta M. Linthicum, 94, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away September 7, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born in Fulton County, Ohio, on May 23, 1926, to Offie and Cora (Rupp) Sluder. Luetta retired from McCord Corporation and was a member of the Liberty Chapel. She liked to read her Bible daily and do wordsearch puzzles. Luetta was a private, loving person who always put others before herself. She loved to spend time with her family and special little dog, Abby.
Luetta is survived by her children, Marsha (Thomas) Miller, Connie (Thomas) Miller and Jack (Sue) Linthicum; grandchildren, Brent (Jennifer) Miller, Shannon (Mike) Leatherman and Roger (Teresa) Miller; great-grandchildren, Jason Leatherman, Luke Leatherman, Brandon Miller and Brittany Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion; and brother, Orville Sluder.
Services will be private for the immediate family. Interment will take place at Morrison Cemetery, Liberty Center, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved