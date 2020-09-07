NAPOLEON - Luetta M. Linthicum, 94, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away September 7, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born in Fulton County, Ohio, on May 23, 1926, to Offie and Cora (Rupp) Sluder. Luetta retired from McCord Corporation and was a member of the Liberty Chapel. She liked to read her Bible daily and do wordsearch puzzles. Luetta was a private, loving person who always put others before herself. She loved to spend time with her family and special little dog, Abby.
Luetta is survived by her children, Marsha (Thomas) Miller, Connie (Thomas) Miller and Jack (Sue) Linthicum; grandchildren, Brent (Jennifer) Miller, Shannon (Mike) Leatherman and Roger (Teresa) Miller; great-grandchildren, Jason Leatherman, Luke Leatherman, Brandon Miller and Brittany Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion; and brother, Orville Sluder.
Services will be private for the immediate family. Interment will take place at Morrison Cemetery, Liberty Center, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
