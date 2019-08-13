Home

POWERED BY

Services
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette Boroff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette Boroff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynette Boroff Obituary
HAVILAND - Lynette A. Boroff, 56, Haviland, died Saturday, August 10, 2019.
She was born April 21, 1963, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Elouise (Rodman) Albright. On December 19, 1991, she married Jack L. Boroff, who survives.
She also is survived by two brothers, Kevin Albright, Paulding, and Chuck Albright, Lima; and two nieces, Christine and Heather; and a nephew, Michael.
A sister, Tina Albright, also preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio State Cancer Institute or the family in care of Jack Boroff. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now