SYLVANIA - Lynn Albert Colwell, 84, died peacefully at his home in Sylvania, Ohio, on March 20, 2020, following a bout with cancer.
Born July 19, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, Lynn was the son of Clester Albert Colwell and Isabelle Susan Colwell.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; his younger sister, Isabelle (Colwell) Hall; and his wife of 62 years, Carolyn (Churchill) Colwell.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Colwell) McGowan (spouse, John); his son, Robert Lynn Colwell (spouse, Lynn); three grandchildren, (Carolyn McGowan (spouse, Casey Castenir), Nicholas Colwell and Christopher Colwell); and many cousins in the Defiance area.
To comply with Ohio's COVID-19 rules, a small private funeral with immediate family was held on March 26. Internment was at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio (Section 6).
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 11, 2020