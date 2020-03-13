|
|
M. Joan "Roni" Hesselschwardt, 91, Defiance, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Roni was born August 28, 1928, to the late Joseph and Ida (Diemer) Hesselschwardt in Defiance, Ohio. She worked for over 27 years at Defiance Metal Products until her retirement in 1991.
Roni will be sadly missed by her daughter, Nancy (Randy) Snyder of Defiance; two grandsons, Shane (Ashley) Snyder and Ryan (Holly) Snyder, all of Defiance; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five bothers, Frederick, Paul, Leo, Neal and Earl Hesselschwardt; and three sisters, Evelyn Kilpatrick, Marie Boggs and Lodema Kunz.
A graveside service was held Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery.
Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 14, 2020