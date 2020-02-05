Home

More Obituaries for M. Meek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

M. June Meek

M. June Meek Obituary
M. June Meek, 93, Defiance, passed away Wednesday morning, February 5, 2020, at her home in Defiance.
She was born November 11, 1926, to the late Leonard and Katherine (Varvenock) Howland in Detroit, Michigan. On January 10, 1945, she married Max F. Meek, who preceded her in death on December 7, 1996.
June was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She owned and operated Meek's Pastry Shop in Defiance with her husband since 1949 until selling it to her son in 1989, and it is still in operation at the same location. June cherished spending time with her family, and she enjoyed boating, spending time at the lake and flower gardening. June will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
June is survived by her four daughters, Kathy (Bill) Jones of Defiance, Carol (Kirk) Burill of Indian River, Mich., Pat (Steve) Grosenbacher of Defiance and Jaynee Lirot of Defiance; and her four sons, Max (Pam) Meek of Elida, Ohio, Tim Meek of Fremont, Ohio, Jim (Cathy) Meek of Defiance, and Bill (Kim) Meek of Defiance. She also leaves behind 31 grandchildren, 80 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Max Meek; daughter, Susan Meek; sister, Lucille Kosek; granddaughter, Amy Meek; grandson, Chad Sayre; and son-in-law, Mark Lirot.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a vigil service at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 6, 2020
