Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Madeline "Denise" Rains


1961 - 2019
Madeline "Denise" Rains Obituary
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. - Madeline "Denise" Rains, 58, of Williamsburg, Ky., formerly of Defiance, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Ky.
She was born on Feb. 19, 1961, to Herbert and Dolores (Mays) Stallard in Defiance, Ohio. On Aug. 9, 1997, she married Stephen Rains, who resides in Williamsburg, Ky. Denise worked for the federal government in the department of immigration. In her leisure time she enjoyed reading, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Denise will be sadly missed by her husband, Stephen Rains of Williamsburg, Ky., her mother, Dolores Fee of Defiance, and her children: Amelia (Michael) Fuston of Williamsburg, Ky., Kenneth Wayne Rains of Richmond, Ky., and Rose (John) Burchett of Austin, Texas. She also leaves behind six grandchildren; her sisters, Dana (Steve) Smith, Cheryl Edwards, and Kimberly (James) Greear, all of Defiance; and many nieces and nephews who knew her as "Nana."
She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Stallard; stepfather, Earl Fee; her sister, Lynda Donnelly; and brother, Herbert W. Stallard, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Chad Carney and Rev. Tom Powers officiating. Burial at Ayersville Cemetery will be private.
Memorials are suggested to a . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 17, 2019
