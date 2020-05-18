Madonna "Donna" Hammons, 91, Defiance, peacefully passed away on Saturday evening, May 16, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born October 26, 1928, to the late Harold and Wanetta (Minsel) Stevenson. In February 1948, she married Dale W. Hammons at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Donna attended St. Michael's and Jewell schools. In 1946, she graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Toledo. Donna was a faithful member of St. John's Catholic Church, and taught CCD for several years. She was a 4-H advisor and worked at Defiance Public Library for 33 years until her retirement in 2013. Her faith and family were always first during her life. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening. Donna had a special interest in children and persons with disabilities. She owned the Rainbow Party Room, and Hammons Rhubarb Patch.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Diane (Jeff) Mayer, Colleen Hammons and Rebecca (Kenneth) Lambert, all of Defiance, Margaret "Peg" Hoffman of Michigan, and Karen (Jim) VanVlerah of Indiana; her sons, William Hammons of Florida, Harold Steven Hammons and Thomas (Marie) Hammons of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Richard Stevenson of Bryan; and brother-in-law, Wilmer Brinck of Hicksville, Ohio.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Dale Joseph; grandparents, Curtis and Anna Minsel; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Waldo Aschemeier; sister-in law Gloria Brinck; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mary (Hammons) and Kenneth Meyer; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Handling arrangements is Schaffer Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic School or St. John's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.