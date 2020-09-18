Mae Dietrich

NAPOLEON - Mae Loraine Dietrich, 93, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio.
She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on May 21, 1927, to the late Charles and Frances (Decker) Dille. On July 24, 1948, she married James Dietrich at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and he preceded her in death on February 13, 2019.
Mae was a 1945 graduate of Napoleon High School and attained her registered nursing degree from Maumee Valley School of Nursing, Toledo, Ohio. She worked for Dr. Winzler and Dr. Manahan, as well as the Heller Memorial Hospital and Henry County Home, Health and Hospice.
Mae was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, where she served on the Ladies' Guild and LWML. She also enjoyed camping and traveling, and looked forward to going to Texas or Florida during the winter months.
Mae is survived by her sons, Michael (Sandy), Joseph (Angela) and Steven (Kimberly); grandchildren, Robert (Julie), Ryan (Kari), Curtis, Paige (Andrew), Brandee, Kelsey (Ryan) and Makenzie (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Beckham, Emma, Megan, Carrie and Quinn; and sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Eskridge and Carol Dille. She also was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Dille and Charles "Dick" Dille.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, where visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Napoleon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church organ fund. Online messages and condolences may be shared at rodenbergergray.com
.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the state. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.