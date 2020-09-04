CECIL - Maggie Ruth Blair, 88, Cecil, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020.
She was born in Jeremiah, Ky., on May 5, 1932, the daughter of the late William and Maggie (Blair) Thompson. On December 8, 1950, she married Shade E. Blair, who survives. Happily married almost 70 years, Maggie Ruth and Shade enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips together.
Maggie Ruth also is survived by her sons, Charlie Blair, Doug "Gene" (Rena) Blair and Dave (Joy) Blair, all of Cecil, and Kenny (Lee Ann) Blair, Hicksville; daughter-in-law, Chris Blair, Oakwood; son-in-law, Gary Lauber, Defiance; sisters, Frances and Marie of Ironton, Ohio; 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Lauber; sons, Watson Dale Blair and Jeff Blair; and brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Pleasantview Missionary Baptist Church, Junction. She will be laid to rest in Blair Adams Sun Valley Cemetery, Cecil, Ohio. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at Pleasantview Missionary Baptist Church, Junction. For those planning to attend the visitation or funeral, we ask that you maintain physical distancing measures and practice responsible virus protection while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.