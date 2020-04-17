Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Manford Carnahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manford Carnahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manford Carnahan Obituary
Manford Ray Carnahan, 81, Defiance, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born March 12, 1939, to Manford and Alberta (Balmer) Carnahan in Oakwood, Ohio. Ray proudly served our country in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1957-63. On November 26, 1960, he married Sharon (Christen) Carnahan, who resides in Defiance.
Ray was a faithful member of Zion's Lutheran Church in Defiance and UAW Local 112, a life member of AMVETS 1991, and a military support member of VFW Post 3360. Ray enjoyed riding his golf cart, farming, gardening, and talking with his friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his granddaughters and great-granddaughters. Ray will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sharon of Defiance; daughter-in-law, Michele Carnahan of Garrett, Ind.; two granddaughters, Lyndsay (Jeff) Plummer of Warminster, Pa., and Ashley (Josh) Dupuis of Shelby Township, Mich.; and four great-granddaughters, Lucy Dupuis, June Dupuis, Charlotte Plummer and Violet Dupuis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Randal Carnahan.
A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Timothy Reynolds officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Zion's Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -