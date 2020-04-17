|
Manford Ray Carnahan, 81, Defiance, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born March 12, 1939, to Manford and Alberta (Balmer) Carnahan in Oakwood, Ohio. Ray proudly served our country in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1957-63. On November 26, 1960, he married Sharon (Christen) Carnahan, who resides in Defiance.
Ray was a faithful member of Zion's Lutheran Church in Defiance and UAW Local 112, a life member of AMVETS 1991, and a military support member of VFW Post 3360. Ray enjoyed riding his golf cart, farming, gardening, and talking with his friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his granddaughters and great-granddaughters. Ray will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sharon of Defiance; daughter-in-law, Michele Carnahan of Garrett, Ind.; two granddaughters, Lyndsay (Jeff) Plummer of Warminster, Pa., and Ashley (Josh) Dupuis of Shelby Township, Mich.; and four great-granddaughters, Lucy Dupuis, June Dupuis, Charlotte Plummer and Violet Dupuis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Randal Carnahan.
A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Timothy Reynolds officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Zion's Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 18, 2020